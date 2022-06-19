First Hawaiian Bank Sells 519 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,859 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

CTSH stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

