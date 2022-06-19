First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.66.

NYSE FR opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,418,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after buying an additional 1,247,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,616,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,188,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

