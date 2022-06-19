First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 1,695 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $222.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.