First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 175 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.83.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $235.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

