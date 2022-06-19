First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 227 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $131.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.41.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

