First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,657,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $123,354,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,298,000 after buying an additional 713,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,470,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,542,000 after buying an additional 447,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Shares of APH opened at $62.90 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

