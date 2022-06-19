First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $472,000 Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,093,000 after buying an additional 929,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,631,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 546,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $36,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:WH opened at $66.94 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.