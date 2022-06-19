First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $5.42 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.