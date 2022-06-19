First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 431.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

