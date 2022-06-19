First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $17,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,146. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.