Flamingo (FLM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.98 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 46.4% lower against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $34.56 million and approximately $21.98 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.39 or 0.01977013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00112719 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00094312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

