Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 149,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.