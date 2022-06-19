Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

FBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 32.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 21.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.80 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

