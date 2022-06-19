Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.