Fragasso Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after buying an additional 120,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,897,000 after buying an additional 220,885 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $202.84 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.98 and its 200 day moving average is $231.80.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

