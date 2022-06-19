Fragasso Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,142.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after buying an additional 372,300 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

