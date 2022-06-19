Fragasso Group Inc. Has $21.33 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 2.5% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $21,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,759,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,015,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,300,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $94.14 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.94.

