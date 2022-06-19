Fragasso Group Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,496,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 74,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KOCT opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $28.28.

