Fragasso Group Inc. Has $6.26 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

