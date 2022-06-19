Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

