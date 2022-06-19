Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 976 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $191,481,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,174.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $204.13 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.81.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.17.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

