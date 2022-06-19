Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,192 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

