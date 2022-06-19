Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 143 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

A stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

