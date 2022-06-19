Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.62 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

