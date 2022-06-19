Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $157.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.