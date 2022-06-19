Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,376 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,511 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX opened at $229.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.30.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

