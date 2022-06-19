Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,022 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

