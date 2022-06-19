Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 10,769 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

NYSE CVX opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

