Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,393 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $404.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

