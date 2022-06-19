Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fure Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $191.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.83 and a 200-day moving average of $231.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.