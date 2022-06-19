Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after purchasing an additional 253,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $201.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

