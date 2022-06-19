Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.90 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

