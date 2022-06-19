Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $61.05 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $61.05 million and $1.63 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,831.67 or 0.99902680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00032147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021616 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

