FY2022 EPS Estimates for Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. Lowered by Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Decisionpoint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Shares of DPSI stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Decisionpoint Systems has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 million, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Decisionpoint Systems ( OTCMKTS:DPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million.

In other news, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 37,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $375,198.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $58,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $5,098.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Decisionpoint Systems (Get Rating)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells, installs, deploys, and repairs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers and application software; and related data capture equipment, including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification readers for the retail, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and field sales and service industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.