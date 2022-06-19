G-III Apparel Group’s (GIII) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,414,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,408,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

