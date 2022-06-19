GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Price Tops $1.70 on Major Exchanges

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00008660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $677,113.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.41 or 0.01807578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00112076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00093478 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013279 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

