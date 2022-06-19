GamyFi Platform (GFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38,909.87

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $38,909.87 and approximately $84,467.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.08 or 0.01790399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00116171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00090932 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013423 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

