General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,095,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. 5,405,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

