Gitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $30.31 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Gitcoin has a market cap of $30.31 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00011482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

