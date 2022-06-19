Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

GOOD opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $711.93 million, a PE ratio of -613.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

