Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stake Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,982. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

