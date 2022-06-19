Gpwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gpwm LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

