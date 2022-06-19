Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Given New GBX 130 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

