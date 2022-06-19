Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Given New GBX 130 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.
