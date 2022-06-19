Guggenheim Raises World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $82.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Shares of WWE opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.23. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 45,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95,063 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 17.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

