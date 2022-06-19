Hacken Token (HAI) Trading Down 31.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hacken Token (HAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $5.84 million and $432,920.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 31.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $357.55 or 0.01813820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00117416 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00091091 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

