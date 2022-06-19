Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Halfords Group stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

About Halfords Group (Get Rating)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

