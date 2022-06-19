Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Halfords Group stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $12.06.
