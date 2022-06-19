Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 13,900,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,209,000 after purchasing an additional 97,358 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 471,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 147,543 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 478,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,056,000 after buying an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

