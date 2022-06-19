Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Entergy were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $333,644.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,828. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

ETR opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.05. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.10%.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.