Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

