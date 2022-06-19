Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 145 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

